New Suit - Securities Class Action

Credit Suisse Group and certain executives were slapped with a securities class action Wednesday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, brought by Pomerantz LLP and Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, accuses the defendants of downplaying the company's increase of client fund withdrawals following a series of quarterly losses and compliance failures. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01297, Calhoun v. Credit Suisse Group AG et al.