Brian L. Muldrew of Katten Muchin Rosenman has entered an appearance for Sofinnova Management X and other defendants in a pending securities lawsuit. The case, which arises from Vera Therapeutics's $86 million IPO, was filed May 31 in New York Southern District Court by the Law Office of James A. Hunter on behalf of Calenture LLC. The suit seeks to recover $6.4 million in short-swing profits. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos, is 1:24-cv-04194, Calenture, LLC v. Sofinnova Venture Partners X, L.P. et al.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
June 12, 2024, 9:20 AM