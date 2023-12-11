Who Got The Work

John C. Scalzo of Reed Smith has entered an appearance for Prasad Gundumogula, the CEO of travel tech company Mondee Holdings, in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The suit, filed Nov. 3 in New York Southern District Court by Sterlington PLLC and attorney James A. Hunter on behalf of Calenture LLC and Nosirrah Management, accuses Gundumogula of acquiring Mondee shares less than six months after Mondee sold them on the market and seeks to recover short-swing profits obtained by Gundumogula. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl, is 1:23-cv-09780, Calenture, LLC et al v. Gundumogula et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

December 11, 2023, 4:30 PM

Plaintiffs

Calenture, LLC

Nosirrah Management, LLC

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of James A. Hunter

Sterlington PLLC

defendants

Prasad Gundumogula

defendant counsels

Reed Smith

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws