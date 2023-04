Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Weinberg, Wheeler, Hudgins, Gunn & Dial on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Westdale Asset Management Ltd. d/b/a the Alastair at Aria Village and Jacob Miller to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Arnold Law Firm on behalf of Jaymes Caldwell. The case is 1:23-cv-01561, Caldwell v. Westdale Asset Management, Ltd. et al.

Georgia

April 13, 2023, 4:18 AM

Plaintiffs

Jaymes Caldwell

Plaintiffs

The Arnold Law Firm, LLC

defendants

Jacob Miller

Westdale Asset Management, Ltd.

defendant counsels

Lorusso Law Firm P.C.

Weinberg, Wheeler, Hudgins, Gunn & Dial

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims