Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Adams and Reese on Tuesday removed an employment lawsuit against Sophie B. Wright High School and other defendants to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Larry M. Aisola Jr. and the Law Offices of Gavin M. Richard on behalf of a former employee who was allegedly terminated after refusing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine due to her religious affiliation. The case is 2:23-cv-01803, Caldwell v. Institute of Academic Excellence, Inc. et al.

Education

May 30, 2023, 5:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Heather Caldwell

defendants

GuideOne Insurance

Institute of Academic Excellence, Inc.

Sharon Clark

defendant counsels

Adams and Reese

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination