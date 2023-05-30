Attorneys at Adams and Reese on Tuesday removed an employment lawsuit against Sophie B. Wright High School and other defendants to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Larry M. Aisola Jr. and the Law Offices of Gavin M. Richard on behalf of a former employee who was allegedly terminated after refusing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine due to her religious affiliation. The case is 2:23-cv-01803, Caldwell v. Institute of Academic Excellence, Inc. et al.
Education
May 30, 2023, 5:09 PM