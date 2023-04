Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott and Martenson Hasbrouck & Simon on Friday removed a wage-and-hour lawsuit against Chipotle to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by Costello & Mains on behalf of a former kitchen manager. The case is 3:23-cv-01990, Caldwell v. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 07, 2023, 2:00 PM

Plaintiffs

D'sHawn Caldwell

defendants

Chipotle Mexican Grill Incorporated

defendant counsels

Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination