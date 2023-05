Who Got The Work

Michael A. Alberico and Ezra H. Alter have entered appearances for Chipotle Mexican Grill, the popular chain of Mexican-style restaurants, in a pending wage-and-hour lawsuit. The case was filed April 7 in New Jersey District Court by Costello & Mains on behalf of a former kitchen manager. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Peter G. Sheridan, is 3:23-cv-01990, Caldwell v. Chipotle Mexican Grill Incorporated.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 22, 2023, 5:57 AM

Plaintiffs

D'sHawn Caldwell

Plaintiffs

Costello And Mains

defendants

Chipotle Mexican Grill Incorporated

defendant counsels

Martenson Hasbrouck & Simon LLP

Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination