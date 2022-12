Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against E.F. Corp. d/b/a West Motor Freight to Idaho District Court. The suit, filed by the Law Office of David G. Ballard on behalf of Caldwell Transport Services, seeks damages for a shipment of potatoes allegedly destroyed in a fire. The case is 1:22-cv-00522, Caldwell Transport Services LLC v. E.F. Corp.

Transportation & Logistics

December 21, 2022, 8:57 PM