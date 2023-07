New Suit - Employment

Wells Fargo was sued Monday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by a senior portfolio manager who claims that he was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for complaining to the human resources department about the lack of training he received when transferring internally to a different team. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-01169, Caldiero v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

July 04, 2023, 4:12 AM

Michael Caldiero

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

