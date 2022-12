Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Boggs Avellino Lach & Boggs on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Walmart and Hard Candy LLC to Illinois Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Simon Law Firm and Fernandez Law on behalf of Marbella Calderon, whose eye was gouged by an allegedly defective lash curler. The case is 3:22-cv-02789, Calderon v. Hard Candy LLC et al.