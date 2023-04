New Suit - Contract

AmTrust North America and other defendants were slapped with a lawsuit seeking business interruption coverage Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, concerning allegations connected to COVID-19, was filed pro se by a nail salon operator. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03305, Calderon Ortiz v. AmTrust North America, Inc. et al.

Insurance

April 20, 2023, 8:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Ana Esther Calderon Ortiz

defendants

AmTrust North America, Inc.

Chesnut Holdings

GC Brokerage Corp

State of New York

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract