New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Meta Platforms was hit with a digital privacy class action Thursday in California Northern District Court alleging that the company intercepts sensitive financial information from tax filing websites via a tracking pixel. The suit, filed by Bursor & Fisher, brings claims on behalf of individuals who have used the online tax services of H&R Block, TaxAct or Tax Slayer while those sites had the Meta pixel activated. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-09149, Calderon et al v. Meta Platforms, Inc.

Technology

December 29, 2022, 3:58 PM