Removed To Federal Court

J.Crew Group on Friday removed a consumer class action over its pricing practices to California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Bursor & Fisher, accuses J.Crew of deceptively marketing apparel at its J.Crew Factory stores with comparison pricing that references higher quality J.Crew products. The retailer is represented by Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff. The case is 5:23-cv-01695, Calderon et al v. J. Crew Group, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 07, 2023, 8:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Dani Calderon

Evguenia Babaeva

defendants

J. Crew Group, LLC

defendant counsels

Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct