New Suit - Employment Class Action

DISH Network, a leading satellite television provider, was slapped with an employment class action Friday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of installation technicians. The complaint, filed by Joseph & Kirschenbaum, contends that the subject employees qualify as manual workers entitled to receive pay on a weekly basis under New York's Labor Law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-08151, Calderon et al v. Dish Network Corp. et al. manual workers