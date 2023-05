Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Baker & Hostetler on Wednesday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Bio-Medical Applications of California, Fresenius Management Services and other defendants to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by the Wilshire Law Firm. The case is 2:23-cv-03382, Calderon et al. v. Bio-Medical Applications of Mission Hills Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 03, 2023, 7:45 PM

Plaintiffs

Dolores Calderon

Jason Calderon

defendants

Bio-Medical Applications of California, Inc.

Bio-Medical Applications of Mission Hills, Inc.

Fresenius Management Services, Inc.

defendant counsels

Baker & Hostetler

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches