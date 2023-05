News From Law.com

The Dallas Court of Appeals ruled that an attorney fee award of almost 59% of a personal injury settlement far exceeded a statute limiting his share to 30%. The appellant, Hartford Accident & Indemnity Co., brought suit in Dallas County 68th District Court, Judge Martin Hoffman presiding, to recover a third-party settlement to reimburse Hartford for a worker's compensation payment to Janery Francois for a work-related injury sustained in 2015.

