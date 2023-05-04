New Suit - Intellectual Property

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck filed a trademark and copyright infringement lawsuit Thursday in Nevada District Court on behalf of Calculated Industries, a maker of specialty calculators. The suit takes aim at Johnson Level & Tool Mfg. Co. for selling products which allegedly infringe the plaintiff's 'Construction Master' and 'Material Estimator' calculators. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00188, Calculated Industries, Inc. v. Johnson Level & Tool Mfg. Co., Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 04, 2023, 8:40 PM

Plaintiffs

Calculated Industries, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck

defendants

Johnson Level & Tool Mfg. Co., Inc.

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims