Keller Postman and the Dowling Firm sued the U.S. Government on Friday in North Carolina Eastern District Court over personal injury claims related to toxic chemical contamination at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. The suit was filed on behalf of Tim Calcavecchia, who was stationed at Camp Lejeune in 1967, and who allegedly developed thyroid cancer and non-Hodgkins lymphoma due to contaminated water at the site. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 7:23-cv-00965, Calcavecchia v. United States of America.

May 05, 2023, 3:13 PM

Tim Calcavecchia

Keller Postman

The Dowling Firm PLLC

United States of America

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims