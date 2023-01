Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Deutsch Kerrigan LLP on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against AIG subsidiary Lexington Insurance and other insurers to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit, for a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricanes Delta and Laura, was filed by Stutes & Lavergne on behalf of Calcasieu Parish Police Jury. The case is 2:23-cv-00020, Calcasieu Parish Police Jury v. Certain Underwriters at Lloyds, London et al.

Insurance

January 06, 2023, 4:06 PM