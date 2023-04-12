New Suit - Employment

Calamar Construction Services sued Mashpee Wampanoag Village LP on Wednesday in Massachusetts District Court over a residential housing construction project. According to the complaint, although the plaintiff satisfied a Tribal Employment Rights Ordinance requiring that five percent of labor on a construction project be provided by tribal members, the defendant insisted that more tribal members be hired, including members whose lack of construction skills and experience caused time-consuming and costly delays. The suit was filed by Preti Flaherty Beliveau & Pachios. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-10786, Calamar Construction Services Inc. v. Mashpee Wampanoag Village LP et al.

Construction & Engineering

April 12, 2023, 5:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Calamar Construction Services, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Preti, Flaherty, Beliveau & Pachios

defendants

Raymond James Affordable Housing Investments, Inc.

The Mashpee Wampanoag Village Limited Partnership

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract