Who Got The Work

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan partners Crystal Nix-Hines and Kevin Y. Teruya and associate Brantley I. Pepperman have stepped in to defend General Motors in a pending antitrust class action. The action, filed Sept. 9 in California Central District Court by Law Office of Robert Starr, contends that GM is stifling competition by refusing to allow non-GM dealerships to accept GM vehicles as trade-ins. Holland & Knight represents co-defendant AmeriCredit Financial Services Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Terry J. Hatter Jr., is 2:22-cv-06622, Calabasas Luxury Motorcars, Inc. v. General Motors, LLC et al.