New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

General Motors and GM Financial were slapped with an antitrust class action Thursday in California Central District Court. The complaint, filed by the Law Office of Robert Starr, contends that the defendants have conspired to stifle competition by disallowing outside dealerships to accept GM vehicles as trade-ins, and blocking customers from selling GM vehicles to outside dealerships. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-06622, Calabasas Luxury Motorcars, Inc. v. General Motors, LLC et al.