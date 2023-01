New Suit

RV leasing company Cajun Energy Services and Rentals filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Markel on Monday in Louisiana Western District Court. The suit, brought by Lundy Lundy Soileau & South, seeks to recover the value of stolen RVs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00111, Cajun Energy Services and Rentals LLC v. Markel American Insurance Co.

Insurance

January 23, 2023, 7:02 PM