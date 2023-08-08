New Suit

American Bankers Insurance Co. of Florida, a subsidiary of Assurant, was slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Aug. 8 in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The court action, for a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed by Amo Trial Lawyers on behalf of Cajun Electrical Supply Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-03234, Cajun Electrical Supply, Inc. v. American Bankers Insurance Company of Florida.

Plaintiffs

Cajun Electrical Supply, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Amo Trial Lawyers, LLC

defendants

American Bankers Insurance Company of Florida

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute