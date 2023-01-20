New Suit - Employment

Butler Snow filed a lawsuit alleging fraud Friday in Tennessee Middle District Court on behalf of CAJ Holdings d/b/a Cross Creek Clay, a sport shooting club. The suit targets a former manager for the company and other defendants for allegedly engaging in conflicts of interest with affiliated vendors by soliciting their business and overpaying them. The former manager is also accused of embezzlement and accessing the company's computer system without authorization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00056, Caj Holdings, LLC v. Wright et al.

Technology

January 20, 2023, 8:33 PM