Kasowitz Benson Torres partner Robert Bosslet has entered an appearance for Ford Motor Co. in a consumer class action related to an alleged transmission defect. The action, filed Sept. 27 in California Central District Court, is part of a wave of cases alleging that 10R80 10-speed transmission systems in certain Ford vehicles have a defect which causes the vehicles to jerk, lunge, clunk, surge or slip between gears. The putative class is represented by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, Wallace Miller; Brent Coon & Associates; and the Carlson Law Firm. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge George H. Wu, is 2:23-cv-08070, Caitlin Butler et al v. Ford Motor Company.

November 11, 2023, 1:10 PM

