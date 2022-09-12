New Suit

Porzio, Bromberg & Newman filed a civil rights lawsuit Monday in New Jersey District Court targeting the Springfield Park Place Condominium Association. The suit was brought on behalf of a plaintiff who claims he has been subjected to excessive fines in an effort to drive him away from his home due to discrimination against his mental disability. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-05505, Caiola v. Springfield Park Place Condominium Association, Inc.

New Jersey

September 12, 2022, 5:15 PM