Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Dickie, McCamey & Chilcote on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against Troy-Bilt LLC and Lowe's Home Center to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The complaint, filed by Friday & Cox on behalf of John D. Cain, brings claims in connection with the alleged malfunction of a 'Bronco Lawn Tractor' manufactured and sold by the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01196, Cain v. Troy-Bilt LLC et al.