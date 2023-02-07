New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Johnson Health Tech North America Inc., a fitness equipment manufacturer, was slapped with a consumer class action Monday in California Central District Court. The complaint, brought by Bursor & Fisher, accuses Johnson Health of manufacturing and selling defective 'Horizon Fitness' T101-05 treadmills that abruptly accelerate, change speed or stop without notice. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00195, Cain v. Johnson Health Tech North America, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 07, 2023, 5:52 AM