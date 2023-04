Who Got The Work

Steven A. Chang of Reminger has entered an appearance for Birge & Held Property Management in a pending personal injury lawsuit. The action was filed Feb. 17 in Ohio Southern District Court by Scott Elliot Smith on behalf of Rhonda Cain. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Edmund A. Sargus, is 2:23-cv-00695, Cain v. Birge & Held Property Management, L.L.C.

Real Estate

April 03, 2023, 6:01 AM

Plaintiffs

Rhonda Cain

Rhonda Cain

Plaintiffs

Scott Elliot Smith Lpa

defendants

Birge & Held Property Management, L.L.C.

Birge & Held Property Management, L.L.C.

defendant counsels

Reminger

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims