New Suit - Securities Class Action

Pomerantz LLP filed a securities class action Monday in California Central District Court against Bird Global Inc., formerly known as Switchback II Corp., and its top officers. The suit pursues claims on behalf of individuals who acquired Bird securities at allegedly artificially inflated prices after Bird overstated its sharing revenue. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-09178, Cain v. Bird Global, Inc. F/K/A Switchback II Corporation et al.

Transportation & Logistics

December 19, 2022, 1:05 PM