New Suit - Employment

7-Eleven, the popular convenience store chain, and other defendants were sued Friday in New York Eastern District Court. The court case, which arises from alleged disability- and sex-based employment discrimination, was filed by Phillips and Associates on behalf of Elizabeth Cain. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-05252, Cain v. 7 Eleven et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 02, 2022, 3:08 PM