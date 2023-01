Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Johnson & Bell on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Edsal Manufacturing and Total Quality Logistics to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Pullano Law Offices on behalf of Michael Cain and Sarah Cain, who claim injuries from an improperly secured shipping container. The case is 1:23-cv-00328, Cain et al v. Total Quality Logistics, LLC et al.

Transportation & Logistics

January 19, 2023, 6:03 PM