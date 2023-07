Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Shook, Hardy & Bacon on Friday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Sunbeam Products and Walmart to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, concerning claims of fatal burns from a heated blanket, was filed by Paul Knopf Bigger on behalf of the estate of James Cain. The case is 8:23-cv-01689, Cain, as Personal Representative of the Estate of James Cain v. Sunbeam Products, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 28, 2023, 3:18 PM

Jennifer Cain, as Personal Representative of the Estate of James Cain

Paul Knopf Bigger

Sunbeam Products, Inc.

Walmart, Inc.

Shook, Hardy & Bacon

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims