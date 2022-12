New Suit - Contract

Dinsmore & Shohl filed an action to quiet title Thursday in West Virginia Northern District Court on behalf of CAI Design. The suit names Phoenix Energy Resources and other defendants in connection with an oil and gas leasing dispute. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00160, Cai Design, Inc. v. Phoenix Energy Resources, LLC et al.

Real Estate

December 29, 2022, 2:50 PM