New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Keurig Green Mountain Inc. and Bed Bath & Beyond were hit with a consumer class action Thursday in New York Southern District Court over the manufacture and sale of certain K-Supreme Single Serving Coffee Makers and bottled descaling solution. The suit, filed by Bursor & Fisher, accuses defendants of placing defective coffee makers into the market that are completely disabled after they are properly descaled 'cleaned.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 7:22-cv-07507, Cahill v. Keurig Green Mountain, Inc. et al.