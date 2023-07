New Suit - Employment Discrimination

Halloran & Sage filed an employment discrimination lawsuit against OneDigital Health and Benefits on Monday in Connecticut District Court. The complaint was filed by a former senior advisor who contends that she was terminated due to her age. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00982, Cahill v. Digital Insurance, LLC, d/b/a OneDigital Health and Benefits.

Connecticut

July 24, 2023, 4:58 PM

Robin Cahill

Halloran & Sage

Digital Insurance, LLC, d/b/a OneDigital Health and Benefits

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination