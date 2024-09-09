Cahill Hires Orrick Sponsor Finance Lead in Bid to Grow In-D...

News From Law.com

Cahill Gordon & Reindel on Monday announced the hiring of private credit partner Dan Amato, who joined the firm's New York office from Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe.Amato is the second private credit partner to join the firm recently as Cahill looks to gain market share in the growing practice area. In July, the firm added a co-head of private credit in Peter Williams, formerly of KKR. In an interview, Cahill private credit co-head John Papachristos said the firm's private credit practice has grown steadily since launching nearly two decades ago, but needed a boost from lateral hiring to keep up with the times.

Legal Services - Large Law

September 09, 2024, 5:01 PM