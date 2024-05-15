Cahill Adds 4 Lawyers from Crypto Boutique, Rolls Out Expand...

News From Law.com

Cahill, Gordon & Reindel is adding three partners from a cryptocurrency boutique, DLx Law, and is opening a Delaware office, as the New York firm seeks to expand in the digital assets and fintech space. The firm said Wednesday that partners Lewis Cohen, Gregory Strong and Sarah Chen are joining the firm from boutique DLx Law, in addition to an associate and a non-lawyer consultant. As the same time, the firm said it is launching a rebranded and expanded digital assets and emerging technology practice, which it dubs the CahillNXT practice.

May 15, 2024, 4:39 PM

