The federal government was sued Monday in U.S. Court of Federal Claims. The sealed complaint was brought by Vedder Price on behalf of Cahaba Safeguard Administrators LLC. The government is represented by the United States Department of Justice. Invervenor defendant Karna LLC is represented by Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer. The case is 1:22-cv-01057, Cahaba Safeguard Administrators, LLC v. USA.

August 24, 2022, 10:09 AM