New Suit

Speedway was sued Wednesday in Tennessee Eastern District Court over alleged violations of the ADA. The lawsuit was filed by Wampler, Carroll, Wilson & Sanderson on behalf of Brenda Cagle. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00034, Cagle v. Speedway LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 15, 2023, 12:45 PM