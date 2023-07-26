New Suit - Declaratory Judgment

Old Republic Insurance Co. and National Indemnity Co. of the South were hit with a lawsuit on Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Truck Wreck Justice; Stewart, Melvin & Frost; and Princenthal, May & Wilson on behalf of Freddie Cagle, seeks to collect an unpaid final judgment of over $4 million in connection with an underlying motor vehicle collision action. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00140, Cagle v. National Indemnity Company of the South et al.

Insurance

July 26, 2023, 7:31 AM

Plaintiffs

Freddie Cagle

Plaintiffs

Princenthal, May & Wilson

Stewart Melvin Frost

Truck Wreck Justice, PLLC

defendants

Old Republic Insurance Company

National Indemnity Company of the South

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute