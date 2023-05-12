Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Rainey Kizer Reviere & Bell on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Walmart to Tennessee Western District Court. The complaint was filed by attorneys Theresa D. Childress and Geoffrey L. Lewter on behalf of Ajani Brandon and Wilhelmina Cager. The case is 2:23-cv-02301, Cager et al v. Wal-Mart Stores East, L.P. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 12, 2023, 1:29 PM

Plaintiffs

Ajani Brandon, A Minor

Wilhelmina Cager

Wilhelmina Cager, Next of Friend of Ajani Brandon

defendants

Wal-Mart

Wal-Mart Stores East, Inc.

Wal-Mart Stores East, L.P.

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.

John Doe 1

John Doe 2

John Doe 3

John Doe 4

Wal-Mart Associates, Inc.

Wal-Mart Supercenter #5196

defendant counsels

Rainey Kizer Reviere Bell

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims