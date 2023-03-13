New Suit - Contract

Counsel at Wilson Elser on Monday filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Crown Valley Winery Inc. in Missouri Eastern District Court for claims pursuant to a manufacturing agreement. The complaint, filed on behalf of Cafe Agave Inc., contends that Crown Valley breached its agreement by canning the plaintiff's spiked cold brew product in a non-sterile environment, resulting in over 14,000 cases needing to be destroyed after being contaminated with a bacterium. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00032, Cafe Agave, Inc. v. Crown Valley Winery, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

March 13, 2023, 6:03 PM