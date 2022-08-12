Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Graphic Arts Mutual Insurance Company and other defendants to Texas Northern District Court. The suit, which arises from disputed property damage claims resulting from a weather event, was filed by Ayers & Ayers on behalf of Caet Project Management Consultants LLC. The case is 4:22-cv-00697, Caet Project Management Consultants, LLC v. Graphic Arts Mutual Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

August 12, 2022, 4:18 PM