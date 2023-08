Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Morgan & Akins on Friday removed a lawsuit against Echo Global Logistics, a supplier of logistics and supply chain management services, and other defendants to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Fellerman & Ciarimboli on behalf of Alicia Caeser. The case is 2:23-cv-03005, Caeser v. Greentree Transportation Company et al.

Transportation & Logistics

August 04, 2023, 4:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Alicia Caeser

defendants

Echo Global Logistics, Inc.

Array Technologies, Inc.

Greentree Transportation Company

Jones Motor Co. Inc.

Journey Dispatch LLC

Registry Monitoring Insurance Services, Inc.

Transport Investments, Inc.

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision