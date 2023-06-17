Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Kemp Jones LLP on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Old Republic Insurance and SimplexGrinnell LP to Nevada District Court. The complaint was filed by Ranalli Zaniel Fowler & Moran on behalf of Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. and PHWLV LLC, doing business as Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The suit seeks a declaration that SimplexGrinnell must indemnify Caesars and PHWLV for water damage claims arising from a faulty fire sprinkler. The case is 2:23-cv-00944, Caesars Entertainment Operating Company, Inc. et al v. Johnson Controls Fire Protection, LP et al.

Insurance

June 17, 2023, 9:10 AM

Plaintiffs

Caesars Entertainment Operating Company, Inc.

Phwlv, LLC d/b/a Planet Hollywoood Resort & Casino

Plaintiffs

Ranalli Zaniel Fowler & Moran, LLC

defendants

Old Republic Insurance Company

Johnson Controls Fire Protection, LP

defendant counsels

Kemp Jones LLP

Kemp Jones, LLP

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract