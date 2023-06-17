Lawyers at Kemp Jones LLP on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Old Republic Insurance and SimplexGrinnell LP to Nevada District Court. The complaint was filed by Ranalli Zaniel Fowler & Moran on behalf of Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. and PHWLV LLC, doing business as Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The suit seeks a declaration that SimplexGrinnell must indemnify Caesars and PHWLV for water damage claims arising from a faulty fire sprinkler. The case is 2:23-cv-00944, Caesars Entertainment Operating Company, Inc. et al v. Johnson Controls Fire Protection, LP et al.
Insurance
June 17, 2023, 9:10 AM