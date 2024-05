Litigation Surge - Kansas | Labor & Employment

Employment litigation spiked in Kansas District Court last week. At least 11 employment suits were filed, nearly triple the usual weekly average. What's behind the surge? Nine lawsuits allege discrimination on the basis of race, age, gender or disability; the other two suits assert wage-and-hour claims under the Fair Labor Standards Act and accuse employers of violating the Family and Medical Leave Act.

Kansas

May 07, 2024, 1:21 PM

nature of claim: /