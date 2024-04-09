Litigation Trend - Minnesota | Class Actions | Law.com Radar

Litigation Trend - Minnesota | Class Actions

Class action litigation is trending upward in Minnesota federal courts. At least 11 class actions were filed in Minnesota District Court last month, nearly triple the usual monthly average and continuing a rising trend which traces back at least 12 months. Nearly half the suits filed in March accuse sugar producers of colluding to keep prices artificially high by exchanging non-public info about prices, sales volumes and other market data through Commodity Information's 'Domestic Sugar Monthly Report.' Plus, Change Healthcare and parent company UnitedHealth were hit with a trio of data breach class actions following a Feb. 2024 cyberattack which the American Hospital Association called 'the most significant and consequential cyberattack on the U.S. health care system in American history.'

April 09, 2024

