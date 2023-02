New Suit - Contract

Citibank was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The court case, which seeks to direct Citibank to turn over assets contained in separate trusts, was brought by Katsky Korins LLP on behalf of Jason N. Cadwell and Harald B. Findlay, in their capacities as the co-trustees of the Edward A. Deeds Revocable Trust. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01315, Cadwell et al v. Citibank, N.A.